I possess the requisite skills to revive the ailing Ghana economy – Duffour

Kwabena Duffour 12.jpeg Dr Kwabena Duffour

Fri, 5 May 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Presidential candidate hopeful in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primary, Dr. Kwabena Duffour, says there is no better leader to lead the party toward victory in 2024 than himself.

The banker and economist posited that he remain “the right leader at the right time” to lead the largest opposition party to power and turn around the country’s economy.

According to him, his “research and experience-based assertion” that though the economy has been plunged into a very bad shape by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, it is possible to revive and put it on the road to recovery.

“We have done it before in 2009 and we can do it again, we should be able to create more jobs,’’ he added.

He said his decision to put himself up for the election was to serve the collective interest of Ghanaians and help build a strong party with a focus on the grassroots.

“I will offer myself once again to serve the land of my birth with humility and sacrifice when given the chance to do so,” he stated.

“My fellow countrymen and women, throughout my life, whenever I have been called to serve my country, I have answered with alacrity.

“In 2009, you called me to serve as minister of finance and economic planning of the Republic. I answered the call.”

He promised to create a better future for the country and the NDC, saying with his experience, vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence, he was the ideal candidate to lead the country into a brighter and more prosperous future.

Dr. Duffour added that he has shown leadership over the years both in his public and private life said when given the nod by the party delegates and subsequently Ghanaians to be the President “In my first year, the dollar will go down and the cedi will rise again to make the economy more robust.

Then in the second year, growth will accelerate.”

