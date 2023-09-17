I pray Ghana does not fall for Coup D’etat – Ex-Soldier

Captain John Kwame Jabari (retired)

Ex-soldier now politician, Captain John Kwame Jabari (retired), has warned that the security situation within the West African sub-region remains fragile and can push the region into all manner of security chaos specifically Coup D’etats.

He says the recent Coup D’état and glaring economic hardship lays credence to the seemingly delicate peace and security in the region.



Captain Jabari noted the situation goes beyond good governance now and needs a careful study to improve the lives of many Africans.



Captain John Jabari urges for the proper functioning of state institutions and prays Ghana never takes part in Coups as seen in other countries on the continent.



“Everything is not well with the sub-region. West Africa for the past two or three years has been very volatile; there is serious instability within the political circles. When some of these things started happening, I recall a statement by Duncan Williams when he was interviewed and prophesied such things were going to hit the West African sub-region. A tsunami is going to hit, where there is going to be rise against people and against government and even related it to Ghana, which I pray it does not happen”



“The West African sub-region has been unstable for the past three years, and it’s actually reflecting in the other African countries now,” Jabari said.

The former military officer said political family dynasties have been allowed a free role for far too long in Africa, hence the recent rebellion against such now trying to change the status quo.



“The uprising is a problem of politics, it is we the politicians who have created this, the political leadership are not appreciating that the world has gone beyond authoritarian rule or family handing over power to family, where there is no accountability”



“Whoever thought people would revolt in Egypt against Muhammad Hosni El Sayed Mubarak? With time the people will catch up with you” Jabari noted.



