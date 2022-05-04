I pray for a day no politician or VIP is flown abroad for health care – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Ablakwa says Ghana needs a health care system that works for everyone

If health facilities in Ghana improve, there will be no need to travel abroad for health care – MP



Queen Mother of Ho Dome calls for improvement in medical facilities in the Volta Region



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said that the time has come for Ghana to have a healthcare system that can cater for all the medical needs of the citizenry.



According to Ablakwa, if medical facilities in the country are well resourced, there will be no need for persons to travel outside the country to seek medical care, 3new.com reports.



The MP (Member of Parliament) added that medical facilities across the country had to be well resourced because some medical conditions make it impossible for persons to be transported to some places for treatment.



“We need to build a healthcare (delivery system) that works for our people, for all of us. It is not every medical condition that you can be privileged to be transported outside the location where you are.