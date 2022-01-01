I pray that Ghana continues to be peaceful – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamamudu Bawumia has prayed that Ghana should continue enjoying the peace in the country at the moment.

He indicated that although the people are from different ethnicities and also have different religious beliefs, they are all children of God.



In his new Year Message to Ghanaians, he said “I thank God for seeing us through 2021.



“I also pray for those who we unfortunately lost, during the year.”

“As we have entered the new year, I pray that Ghana continues to be peaceful. We are different ethnicities, different religions but we are all children of God. What makes Ghana unique is our unity in diversity and we should continue to focus on that."



“Not withstanding the global economic impact of Covid 19, I am very optimistic about Ghana’s future and 2022 should see us continue on the path of economic transformation that we are embarking on,” he added.



