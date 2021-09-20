I prefer a short man who is smart to a tall man – Okoe-Boye backs Yaw Boateng Gyan

• Bernard Okoe-Boye has urged Ghanaians not to the essentials they are enjoying for granted

Bernard Okoe-Boye, the former deputy Health Minister, has supported claims that the National Democratic Congress needs a man with deep understanding of governance issues to represent the party in the 2024 elections.



Okoe-Boye added that he has realized that the administration of a country is not based on ones physique but rather his intelligence.



According to him, there is no linkage between a person’s stature and his ability to drive a country in the right direction.

He disclosed in an interview with Peace FM, that he would rather pick a ‘short intelligent’ man than a tall man who lacks the know-how to managed the country.



Okoe-Boye cautioned Ghanaians not to take for granted certain things being enjoyed now as it takes deep thinking and intelligence to ensure that those commodities are readily available.



"The former National Organizer of the NDC has said something that I agree with. He said if Dr Dufuor would want to be president I will support him because he uses his brains. I have come to the realization that its not a big body that runs a country but a big brain.



“You don’t need a well-built person to develop a country. I wont mention names but its better to have an intelligent short man than a tall man. It takes brains to let you have petrol in your car. Before Kufuor left we felt petrol was a basic commodity so once you have money, you’ll be get petrol. People forgot that you need big brains to deal with these things.



“From 2009 to 2016, people struggled to get petrol despite having money. I said don’t take normal things for granted. Someone said that it takes 20 to 30 years to do Free SHS because it takes a lot of brain power to sit down and be able to manage your budget,” he said.

On Wednesday, September 15, 2021, Yaw Boateng Gyan said that reports of Dr Duffour competing with Mahama is music to his ears.



He stated that he will hop on the Duffuor bus if the former Finance Minister decides to contest for the flagbearer position of the NDC.



“I would be extremely happy if Dr. Duffour decides to contest as flagbearer of the NDC. I would support him wholeheartedly. If Dr. Duffour opens his mouth to declare his intent today, I would lead his campaign,” he told Okay FM.



