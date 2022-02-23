I prefer something deeper than prison – Freed Power FM presenter tells Akufo-Addo

Power FM presenter, Oheneba Boamah Bennie

Oheneba Boamah Bennie sentenced to 14 days in prison

Power FM’s presenter, Oheneba Boamah Bennie has hit hard at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo following his release from prison on Monday, February 21, 2022.



Speaking on ‘The Battle Ground’ programme on Power FM, the journalists said he was unfazed by his imprisonment.



He suggested that his arrest will rather spur him on in criticizing the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

“The fire is just beginning. You (Akufo-Addo) will run. I’m no longer afraid of prison or cells. What I’m afraid of is that you wont be able to do anything to me,” he said.



Oheneba Boamah Benie said he has overcome his fear of prisons and is unperturbed about going back there.



He told President Akufo-Addo that it would have been better if he had not caused his incarceration.



“Mr. President, it would have been better if you had not caused my imprisonment. They think that was the best way? I have tasted prisons and cells, I prefer you send me into something deeper than this because I wont stop talking. From today onwards, I will expose your government. I will expose every single deed you have done. I wont say you have met with judges again. If you insult the president from morning till evening, he doesn’t care. What pains him is constantly reminding Ghanaians on the promises he has failed to deliver on,” he said.



Background

Mr Boamah posted alleged tapes regarding the 2020 election petition in which he suggested that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and some Supreme Court Judges held a secret meeting.



Online news portal classfmonline.com reported that the journalist created the impression that President Akufo-Addo had met the judges to influence them with bribes to rule in his favour with respect to the 2020 election petition.



It later emerged that the video was fake and defamatory.



The journalist was dragged before the court by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame.



He was sentenced to 14 days in prison and was released on Monday, 21st February 2022.