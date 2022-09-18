I pretend I don’t speak Twi when I meet Ghanaians here - UK-based Ghanaian

Uk based Ghanaian

Source: SVTV Africa

UK-based Ghanaian Nana Boadu Gyan has disclosed that he often pretends that he is not Ghanaian when he meets other Ghanaians in England.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, Nana Gyan mentioned that he pretends because, according to him, the Ghanaian community abroad is the ‘bedrock of many problems.’



“You didn’t know anyone before coming here, but as soon as you get here, they want to poke their noses in your matter. Immediately they find out something about you it becomes a topic.



I’m not someone who would meet a Ghanaian and would want to make friends with them. I will help if you need it, but I’ve never visited any Ghanaian since I got here,” Mr Gyan noted.

Speaking on life in the UK, Mr Gyan revealed that he gets depressed, sometimes especially when things don’t turn out as planned. He added that, unlike in Ghana, they overwork themselves to settle their bills and rent.



“Sometimes I get frustrated because you’ve worked and might be expecting a result in this time frame, but it doesn’t come like that. The hustle here is hard, but it gives you experience and makes you stand strong,” Nana added.