'I qualify to sit on Supreme Court of Ghana' - Kissi Agyebeng

• Kissi Agyebeng has been reacting to critics that his age makes his nomination for Special Prosecutor problematic

• He outlined some of the experiences that make him fully qualified for the job



• Among them, he said he could easily pass for a Supreme Court judge



The Special Prosecutor-nominee, Kissi Agyebeng, has justified why his nomination should not be a matter centred on his age.



He explained that if the arguments on his age have to come into the question, then he, perhaps, has over-achieved and does deserve the position.



Following his nomination, a number of personalities raised the issue of his age as a barrier, stating that he is too young to occupy that office.

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, a former MP for Tamale Central, described Kissi Agyebent as someone too young for the job.



According to him, the Office of the Special Prosecutor needs an individual who is well advanced in life and can resist any form of temptation due to how complicated the fight against corruption is in Ghana.



“Did the president search well enough and not found a worthy replacement for Martin Amidu other than Kissi Agyebeng? Why did the president settle on Agyebeng, when Agyebeng after seven years will be around 50 years?” he quizzed.



But, while responding to a question posed to him during his vetting before the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Kissi Agyebeng said that with his current experience, he easily passes to even sit on the Supreme Court of Ghana, therefore, the subject of age does not come up.



"I turned 43 a few weeks ago; I qualify to be president of this Republic. I'm age mates with the president of the French Republic. Indeed, he should forgive me for saying this, I'm a year older than the Minister of Justice and Attorney General. We were mates at the University of Ghana and the Ghana School of Law. He is the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, there is no question about his age. Why then throw issues about my age?

"In terms of experience, as I stated much earlier, I was called to the bar some 18 years ago. I qualify to sit on the Supreme Court of Ghana. Indeed, I'm three years past the qualification for the Supreme Court. I have lectured at the University of Ghana continuously for 15 years," he explained.



If or when approved by Parliament, Kissi Agybeng will become the second Special Prosecutor in the country.



