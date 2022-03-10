0
I quit boxing because I was discouraged - Hong Kong based Ghanaian coach

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

Hong Kong-based Ghanaian coach, Ibrahim Labarang has indicated that friends and family discouraged him after losing a boxing match at the Accra Sports Stadium in 2002.

The boxing coach told the host of Daily Hustle Across the World, DJ Nyaami, that his friends and family complained and discouraged him after his first fight as a professional boxer in Ghana.

“I lost my first professional first, so it was bad for me. I lost on points. In the last round, the boxer hit me, and I could not get up again. People told me that I couldn’t fight again and I may die. They discouraged me, even my family members. I lost interest in it,” he said.

According to him, he had lost to his opponent once, so losing the second match broke the confidence of his team and family.

Eventually, he picked it up and won several titles from West Africa to Africa. Aside from that, Ibrahim has fought in Russia, London, etc.

“After these fights, I got an opportunity to fight in Hong Kong, and I won. That was when a team owner invited me to coach boxing because they have very few boxers,” he added.

Also known as the Black Tiger, he has been in Hong Kong for seven years as a boxing coach.

Kindly watch the full interview below:

Source: SVTV Africa
