I realise Adwoa Safo is normal – Amaliba

Abraham Amaliba is Director of legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress

Amaliba says Adwoa Safo's comments were concise



Director of legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba has reacted to comments made by Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP).



Sarah Adwoa Safo addressed issues regarding her absence in parliament during an interview on Thursday, May 26, 2022.



Among other things, she said her actions were not targeted at disrespecting leaders of the August House nor sabotaging her party. She explained that her son’s health reasons and other pertinent family issues were reason for her long absence in parliament.



“I have served the people of Ghana for 12 years and there has not been any past records of me absenting myself like this and that should tell people that, there is really something that has to be done with family and I know that you will put family first,” she said.

Adding, “I will return. As you know, I had to return to the United States of America to become the best mother that I could be, and I’m still here making sure that all that is settled with my son, the authorities and school is still ongoing. I’ve been a deputy leader of Ghana’s parliament and I know the rules.”



Reacting to this in an interview on TV3’s New Day, Amaliba commended the Dome Kwabenya MP for finally responding to the issue.



According to him, the issues she mentioned in her responses indicated were responsible and prove that her actions were normal.



“It’s refreshing to hear from Adwoa Safo,” he said. “Yesterday, she was clear, concise and I realized that this is a person who is normal,” he added.



Mr. Amaliba further noted that the blame at this point may have to be put on the ‘appointor’.



“I will fault the appointor for this matter, why will the president keep her for almost one year when the president knows that she is out there,” he said.