I receive not less than 10 petitions daily and I act on them – Chief Justice

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

If you are facing some judicial frustrations or demands for bribes or with the overall conduct of court officials that border on wrongdoing, the Chief Justice of Ghana says her doors are opened for you.

Her Ladyship, The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo says she receives upto 10 petitions from the public on daily basis and she works on them.



The CJ is urging the public to therefore bring issues to her attention promising to apply the full rigours of the law especially on demands for bribes from court officials who claim to be doing so on behalf of judges.



“Bring those people to our attention, and I will not hesitate to sack them, while they also face the full rigours of the law,” she said.



“There is a revamped Public Complaints Directorate with public complaints units at all courts…. My office accepts and acts on petitions daily. Every day, not less than 10 petitions arrive on my desk, and we act on all of them.” She explained.

“If you are aggrieved by the work of a registrar, clerk, judge or any court staff, let us know, and we will deal with it,” she said.



Justice Torkornoo is the third female Chief Justice of Ghana, after Justice Georgina Theodora Wood (2007-2017) and Justice Sophia A. B. Akuffo (2017-2020).



She is the new Head of the Judiciary and the Judicial Service of Ghana, after taking over from His Lordship Justice Anin Yeboah, who retired on May 24, 2023 at age 70, as required by Law.