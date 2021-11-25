I received immense support from my family – Kofi Amoabeng on collapse of UT

Prince Kofi Amoabeng, Businessman

Prince Kofi Amoabeng, the co-founder of UT Bank which collapsed in 2017, says while he was concerned for his family and their safety, they were rather focused on him and gave him all the support he needed.

Speaking on the aftermath of his bank’s collapse, he stated, “I had a lot of support from my family and it was funny. I was concerned for them and they were also concerned for me. I was just scared people would throw jabs at them at work and school as some people were calling me a crook.”



Having a great relationship with his family and children in particular, and they knowing the kind of man he was because of their upbringing, “they were worried about how I was going to deal with the situation and I had to assure them nothing will come out of the situation and that I will be myself. I told them to hold up their heads high as they are still Amoabeng’s and everything will be fine.”



Aside from family, Kofi Amoabeng had really good friends who supported him through thick and thin. “Professor Ayensu was there and fought my battles for me. My friend from elementary school in Kukurantumi was there with me and kept preaching to me about the lives of Gideon and Daniel. He was worried and didn’t know what I was going to do.”

With friends and family showing this amount of worry, the businessman kept up with hobbies like golf to keep him occupied and those really helped his state of mind. “I was in the 8th-floor apartment and a friend of mine came to see me, asking me to come to the ground floor but I assured him I wasn’t thinking of suicide as it was just a passing phase,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



Sharing insights into his new book titled, “The UT Story: Humble Beginnings”, he disclosed he wants to share his experiences to coach persons who aspire to own businesses to do exactly that.



The book which has exciting content and was not written in a traditional manner has his life story prior to him joining the military, where he learned a bit of discipline. The book which also focuses on leadership has enjoyed great reviews “and people can’t drop it when they start reading.”