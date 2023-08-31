I refuse to be a part of injustice – Boakye Agyarko explains NPP run-off withdrawal

Former NPP flagbearer hopeful, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko

Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, a prominent figure who had been poised to contend for the position of the 2024 flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said that his choice to withdraw from the runoff, which would have pitted him against Francis Addai-Nimoh, is rooted in his steadfast commitment to avoid participation in any form of injustice.

On August 31, Boakye Agyarko announced that he had withdrawn from the run-off slated for September 2, 2023. He argued that the NPP constitution clarified that should there a be run-off, the number of delegates who voted during the Super Delegates Conference will be the same to vote in that decider.



On the contrary, the party after a meeting on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, announced that members of NPP's National Council should vote in the run-off to decide the fate of the two flagbearer hopefuls.



But Boakye Agyarko in a statement said that he cannot accept the decision of the Electoral College as he deems it an act of injustice.



He further stated in the release that he sees this as a violation of the party’s constitution and guidelines for the Special Electoral College.



“It is totally unacceptable to me that such an unconstitutional act can be perpetuated on the altar of expediency. Am I to surmise that the party did not know the cost implication?" he asked.

"It is unconscionable that the rules of the game will be changed midstream. Rules and regulations that are flip-flopped in such a manner is only detrimental to fair play and justice," Boakye Agyarko added.



He continued: "It is a clear violation of the party's constitution and the guidelines for the Special Electoral College. It is an unconstitutional act which I cannot allow myself to be associated with.



“I refuse to be a part of such an act that seeks to unjustly truncate a previously agreed upon process and cannot be part of what is about to be done on Saturday, 2nd September 2023. I cannot, with a clear conscience make such an impermissible concession to such an errant decision."



A total of five candidates are required to participate in the main party congress to elect the main flagbearer of the party on November 4, 2023, hence the need for the run-off election.



However, at the end of the super delegates conference held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, Francis Addai-Nimo garnered nine votes representing 1.03% while Boakye Agyarko also polled a total of nine votes representing 1.03% resulting in a tie for the fifth position.

In this regard, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was set to hold a run-off election to determine the fifth person to join Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto in the party’s November 4 presidential primaries but Boakye Agyarko has withdrawn from the race.



Read Boakye Agyarko’s full statement below:







BAJ/BB



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:







