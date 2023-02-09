I regret being a deputy minister, I will never be one again – Appiah Kubi

Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah-Kubi

New Patriotic Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah-Kubi has stated that he regrets accepting his previous appointment as deputy Minister for Railway Development.

According to the MP, his experience has led him to decide never to accept another appointment as a deputy minister.



“I will never accept the position of deputy minister again. I made a mistake of accepting such a position and I will not do that again. I didn’t get the opportunity to exhibit my talent” he is quoted in a report by 3news,com.



The MP was reacting to the recent announcement of some ministerial nomination by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The president on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, announced the nomination of Adansi Asokwa MP, KT Hammond as Minister for Trade pending approval by Parliament.



Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong has been named as the Minister of Food and Agriculture. Former Director-General (DG) of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) Stephen Asamoah Boateng (Asa B) is heading to Chieftaincy Ministry whereas Stephen Amoah, Nhyiaeso MP is now deputy minister-designate for Trade and Industry.

Also, Dr. Mohammed Amin Anta has been named as Minister of State for Finance replacing Charles Adu Boahen, and Hebert Krapah, who was deputy minister at the Trade Ministry has been moved to the Energy Ministry as deputy minister-designate.



The announcement by the president comes at a time when there are growing public calls for changes in the government.



Speaking in a 3FM interview, Andy Appiah-Kubi noted that he wished the president would have merged some of his ministries.



GA/SARA