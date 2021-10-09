I regret supporting Wontumi to lead Ashanti Region NPP – Former NPP Chair

Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako

A former Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Akwasi Nti Asamoah has appealed to the Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Region to forgive him for wronging them.

Speaking on Angel in the Morning on Kumasi-based Angel FM, hosted by Kwame Tanko, the former Constituency chair said he has regretted his actions stating that he would never champion such a cause if given opportunity once more.



‘’I pray for God’s forgiveness and also plead with all Members of Parliament in the Ashanti Region to forgive me. I didn’t think through most of my actions then, I’m sorry,” he said.



He recounted how he championed the Wontumi agenda which he thinks harmed the party greatly in the 2020 elections.



“I joined a team of over forty (40) constituency chairmen from the Ashanti region to meet the President at the Jubilee House on one of our usual visits. That team was led by myself, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah and Chairman Aikens of Bosomtwe constituency. To the dismay of the team, I didn’t even deliver the message for which we visited but rather pleaded with the president to call Asare Bediako to rescind his decision to contest the chairmanship position and to retain Wontumi.



Mr Asamoah said he was bent on retaining the incumbent regional chairman and hence failed to heed advice from all individuals who matter in decision making in the region.

‘’Not even calls by renowned MPs and party leaders in the region and beyond could change my mind. I was firm with my decision. But what did I get in return? Insults and display of ungratefulness. As I speak, I’ve made enemies for myself. I can confidently say that about 3 out of the 44 NPP MPs are on my side.’’



The former chairman was of the opinion that the Wontumi upon retaining his seat has caused the party in the region and therefore argued that it is important he is changed.



“The one I campaigned and stood for has not only caused the party a great loss, but has also disorganized the party front. This won’t repeat in the coming year’’ he said, shaking his head.



He therefore announced his intention to contest the 2nd Vice Regional Chairman position in the party’s primaries to help correct the errors he made when he was a constituency chairman.