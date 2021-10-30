I regretted abandoning my GH¢16,000 paying job to travel - UK based Ghanaian speaks

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

UK-based Ghanaian, Collins Owusu has disclosed that he has lived with some past regrets after the first few weeks of living abroad.

Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Collins indicated that prior to his exit from Ghana, he was gainfully employed with a salary of 16,000 cedis and had a comfortable life.



Collins said he received an invite from a relative and decided to travel but upon arrival, he realized that London had been overhyped.



“People who knew me from my job asked why I left because I was okay in Ghana. When I got here I cried and regretted it. I wanted to go back but couldn't find 2000 pounds to go back so I stayed. At the time I was earning about 16 to 20,000 Ghana cedis in a month including my side hustle. I didn't need to come here,” he disclosed.



“I even wanted my girlfriend to come here but she refused and she broke up with me which made me stay. But I'm thankful for the breakup because if I had gone back the breakup would have occurred anyway,” he added.

Collins currently owns a business in the outskirts of Birmingham. He also deals in exporting second-hand clothes to several African counties including Ghana.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



