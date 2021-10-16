I rejected US$200,000 offer to push LGBTQ+ agenda - Captain Smart claims

Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Onua TV breakfast show

Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Onua TV breakfast show has alleged that some foreign-based organizations are offering huge sums of money to influential Ghanaians to have them advocate for the legalization of LGBTQ+ in the country.

Captain Smart said that some radio personalities, religious and political leaders have fallen for the bait and are now championing the cause of LGBTQ+ in the country.



On the Thursday, October 14, 2021, edition of his show, Captain Smart revealed that similar advances were made to him and private legal practitioner, Moses Foh-Amoaning.



He said, he and Foh-Amoaning were offered US$200,000 each to campaign for LGBTQ+ rights in the country.



He recounted that some promoters of LGBTQ+ rights held separate meetings with him and Moses Foh-Amoaning to have them support the cause.



Captain Smart explained that he turned down the offer because his conscience would not have judged him right had he picked money over his principles.

“Lawyer Foh-Amoaning and I were handed proposals. They met the two of us at the same venue separately. They said that they like how I handle issues so they wanted me to take US$200,000 to advocate for LGBTQ. They also wanted me to recruit people to advocate for this stupid thing," he said.



Captain Smart alleged that a popular female TV presenter has been financially induced to defend and campaign for LGBTQ+ in the country.



He called on President Akufo-Addo and the fundraising committee of the National Cathedral not to accept any funding from a pro-LGBTQ+ person or organization.



“I want to appeal to the President not to accept any funding from the LGBTQI community for the National Cathedral. It’s better we don’t build it at all than to use LGBTQ money. Anyone who tries to use LGBTQ+ money for the National Cathedral will suffer.”



