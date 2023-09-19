I remain consistent in my job creation agenda – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

Following his showdown comment and contesting prowess during and after the New Patriotic Party’s Super Delegates Conference, the maverick businessman and Flagbearer contestant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has once bitten into the apple of the contest, citing himself as the only one among his contenders to constantly speak on job creation should he become the next President of Ghana.

After picking up the number one slot for the second time on the ballot paper for both super delegates and the forthcoming November 4, election, the Member of Parliament and flagbearer Contestant who seeks to imbibe in Ghanaians with his Patriotism, Honesty and Discipline (PHD) policies has intensified his campaigns and communications to both NPP loyalists and NDC members.



“Let us weigh all the candidates, who has consistently campaigned on job creation and employment when they are voted for? …there is no consistent contestant than me who talks about job creation”, he said.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Kessben TV on September 18, 2023, Kennedy has chided his other contenders as not capable of creating jobs for the people after being in power for the past seven years.

According to him, his experience as a businessman gives him the edge over his contenders to provide jobs for the youth. He added that, his observations has proved that none of the contestants have been consistent with promises of job creation should they be given the mandate to lead.



He further advised delegates to think about their future and that of the youth and cast their votes for him to lead the NPP and eventually become the next President of Ghana.



He stated that, his administration will give the youth and the country hope with regard to job creation and youth empowerment.