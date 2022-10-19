I resigned from the NPP on September 16, 2020 – Justice Gaewu

Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu is before Parliament's Appointment Committee

Supreme Court Judge nominee, Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu has stated that he filed for a renunciation of his membership in the New Patriotic Party some two years ago.

According to Justice Gaewu, he is not in a position where his political history will interfere in the discharge of his duties and will not relent to recuse himself from a case that conflicts with his ideas.



“Mr Chairman, luckily, I am not a member of the NPP for now. I am no longer a member of the NPP. I have sworn a judicial oath to do right to all manner of persons. My lord if I am empanelled and to the extent that well it will conflict with my ideas, I may ask to be recused,” he told parliament’s Appointment Committee during his vetting on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.



“I ceased to become a member of the NPP on the 16th day of September 2020,” the nominee added when a member of the committee inquired of his status as an NPP member.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in July this year, nominated Justice Gaewu and three other High Court judges to the bench of the Supreme Court.



However, the nomination of Justice Gaewu has attracted some level of criticism with some critics calling his political history into question.



Justice Gaewu, in 2016, is said to have contested in the parliamentary election of the Ho Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

Coincidentally, the date given the Supreme Court Justice nominee as the date of his resignation from the NPP is the same day he was appointed as a Justice of the High Court.



