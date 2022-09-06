I reverse my sickness to you and your entire generation – Rev. Boakye rains curses on wife, family

Reverend Anthony Boakye has rained curses on his wife, Rev. Mrs, Anthony Boakye

The founder and leader of Resurrection Power New Generation Ministries, Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, has rained curses on his wife, Reverend Mrs. Anthony Boakye, and her family.

According to a livid Rev. Anthony Boakye, he sees a deliberate attempt by his wife and her brother, Reverend Johnson Kwasi Oware, to cause him public ridicule.



The ailing pastor, who has been away from the pulpit for over nine months in a video sighted by GhanaWeb, has therefore prayed that his sickness be transferred to his wife and her generation.



“He has insulted me on three occasions, to which I did not respond. This sickness that has inflicted me, I reverse it to you and your children for the rest of your life. Akwasi, you should take my sickness for the rest of your life. Yaa Asantewaa, take my sickness, you and your children. Have it for the rest of your life. You are seeking to disgrace me,” Reverend Boakye said while addressing his church members from a remote location virtually.



The outburst by the church leader follows a confrontation between his wife and the leaders of the church over money belonging to the church.



A few weeks ago, the power struggle between the wife of the church founder, Reverend Mrs. Anthony Boakye, and the leaders of Resurrection Power New Generation Ministries, reached a new height when members of the church contributed towards the payment of his white car.



A CCTV footage sighted by GhanaWeb showed Mrs Boakye assaulting some church leaders at the time when the money contributed by the church members was being counted.

A brother of Mrs Boakye, Reverend Johnson Kwasi Oware, in an interview with Ekuonaba TV, explained the circumstances of the quarrel.



While condemning his sister's actions, Reverend Oware explained that the entire episode was set up by a cartel of church leaders to disgrace his sister.







"I believe my sister overreacted. But the agreement is there. The agreement was that the pastor's wife, the church leaders and all the stakeholders would designate a representative to join the counting of the money, and that is what has been in place for a while. But on Sunday, the pastor's wife learnt that the church leaders who are seeking to squander the money had gone to sit where the counting was being done, and that was what prompted her to confront them," he explained.



But in his recent virtual address to his church members, Reverend Anthony Boakye directed his wife to stay away from issues relating to the finances of the church.





“From today, Yaa Asantewaa, don’t go close to the money again. It is not you that the money is being brought to. If you don’t respect your husband, some people respect me. You should have had the decency to ask your brother not to insult me. Even if I haven’t done anything for you, it is my hope that you have a house in your hometown.



“I don’t regard you as a pastor anymore. I will only call you a pastor if my tongue slips. Everyone should call her Yaa Asantewaa,” Rev Boakye admonished his church.







GA/BOG