I sanctioned military deployment to Ejura based on intelligence gathered – Osei-Mensah

•The deployment of the military officers to Ejura was sanctioned by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

•The move, according to him was based on intelligence gathered



•Simon Osei-Mensah claimed the angry youth intended to burn down a police station



Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister has disclosed startling details about the military deployment to Ejura, classfmonline.com reports.



According to a report by the news portal, Simon Osei-Mensah revealed he sanctioned the deployment of the security officers to quell protests in the area.



Making the disclosure on Friday, July 2, 2021, the minister defended the decision saying it was based on intelligence gathered. He claimed the angry youth intended to burn down a police station following the death of some residents.



“There are several questions that: who really ordered the soldiers to go there? I ordered them to go there. I requested the military to offer us support, as head of the Regional Security Council.”

“I got intelligence that they [youth] said after the burial of Kaaka, they will move and burn the police station and burn to death two persons who the police are keeping in custody in connection with the death of Kaaka. So, I realized that wouldn’t help, and truly they were going to do that,” Mr. Osei Mensah is quoted to have said.



Following the death of Ibrahim Mohammed also known as Kaaka on Monday, some irate youth took to the streets to register their protests.



The uniformed soldiers opened fire on the protesters, resulting in the death of two persons while four others sustaining injuries.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has instructed the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, to conduct a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to the incident.



“The Interior Minister is to provide a detailed report from the inquiry, with recommendations for appropriate action to be taken by July 9, 2021”, parts of a press statement issued and signed by the Ag. Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin read.



