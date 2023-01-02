I saw Nigeria divided into four and labelled ‘for sale’ - Apostle Amoako Attah shares election prophecy

The founder and leader of Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has revealed that there is a spiritual auction being conducted on Nigeria’s upcoming presidential election.

Africa’s most populated nation is set to hold a presidential election on February 25, 2023.



Delivering his new year sermon on Sunday, January 1, 2023, Apostle Amoako Attah shared with his congregation a vision that was shown to him about the upcoming election.



“While I was sitting yesterday, I saw myself in Nigeria and the entire Nigeria was for sale. In the spiritual realm, the nation of Nigeria has been divided into four with each part labelled for sale.



“So I wondered and asked what does this mean? And I was told it is about their election, they are selling their election and whoever buys it in the spirit will win power,” he said.



He revealed that even though the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, is currently perceived as leading the race, he is likely to lose due to the spiritual auction



“In the spirit realm, between now and 31st of this month, the person believed to be leading in the elections will be removed and brought third if he doesn’t step up because it would be sold. He won’t be allowed to come second for him to seek redress in court. He will be brought third. So if Obi doesn’t try hard he will come third when the results are called and he won’t be able to do anything about it because it has been sold,” he said.

Describing Mr Obi as parsimonious, the Apostle said his only chance of maintaining his lead is to open his fist and increase his stake in the spiritual auction.



“That man is so stingy, he doesn’t open his fist. Because they have realised he is parsimonious, they will use money to buy all the electorates. Even the results that will come from his strongholds will be a shock. That is what they are going to him,” he stated.



"I will do my best and make him aware that he needs to open his fist. If not, he will come third. You will be motivated to go to court if you come second but what about that?” he further questioned.



Of the candidates vying for Nigeria’s presidency, analysts five are viewed as the most likely to win: Atiku Abubakar—former Vice President and 2019 presidential nominee, Peter Obi—former Governor of Anambra State and 2019 vice presidential nominee, Bukola Saraki—former Senate President, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal—Governor of Sokoto State and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Nyesom Wike—Governor of Rivers State with a few other notable candidates seen as unlikely to have a chance.







GA/FNOQ