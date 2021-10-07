‘I see factories working, my critics are being shamed’ – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has chided those who criticized him for making a lot of promises to Ghanaians during his 2016 campaign.



Speaking at Akropong after commissioning a shoe factory on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, the President indicated all those who doubted his promises are being ashamed one after the other.



He said, so far, he has been able to fulfil a large number of his campaign promises.

“My critics are being shamed one after the other. They said we won’t be able to deliver the One District One Factory promise but now everywhere I visit, I see some of the factories working. When I said I was bringing the Free Senior High School policy, they rejected it outrightly, saying it wasn’t possible, but it has come to stay.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his 2016 campaign made a number of promises including introducing a free Senior High School policy, factories in every district, one village one dam, ambulances for every constituency, one million dollars for every constituency amongst others.



Some political opponents criticized the president claiming that he has deceived Ghanaians with his numerous promises.



Kwame Zu, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the opposition NDC stated in a Citi FM interview that, President Nana Akufo-Addo cannot pat himself on the shoulder for developments in the region because he has done too little for the residents to merit any acknowledgement.



He said, “It is surprising to state with a shock that five years into the government of President Akufo-Addo, he is still cutting sods in the Ashanti Region. So, I do not know which fresh breath President Akufo-Addo has gone to breathe into the Ashanti Region.”

As part of his 3-day tour of the Eastern Region, President Nana Akufo-Addo visited Nkawkaw, Atibie, Obo, Obomeng and Koforidua.



He inspected the ongoing renovation works of the Atibie Government Hospital at a cost of €4 million.



He also cut the sod for the $77 million Mpraeso-Hweehwee Road and paid a courtesy call on Obohene and Nifahene of Kwahu Traditional Area.



President Akufo-Addo later commissioned a 1D1F garment manufacturing factory at Koforidua and the newly-constructed administration block of the New Juaben District Assembly.