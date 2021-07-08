I see no wrong in paying salaries to wives of president and vice – Kofi Akpaloo

Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Percival Kofi Akpaloo

Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Percival Kofi Akpaloo, says it is right for the 1st and 2nd ladies of Ghana to receive salaries equal to that of cabinet ministers.

He argues a myriad of factors why it is important to pay these two important women in Ghana salaries.



“The wives of presidents and their vice play major roles in the country and deserve to be put on monthly salaries for the work they do. Former president Kufuor made an arrangement to pay monthly stipends to the wives of all former presidents. Spouses of Acheampong, Liman, Rawlings all receive this monthly stipend even though their husbands are no more. Wives of former president Kufuor and Mahama also receive this allowance.



"And now, it is just the name that is being changed. It is being changed from allowance to salary and that is not a decision taken by the president. Paying the 1st and 2nd ladies monthly salaries is a recommendation from a committee and nothing more,” he added.



According to him, wives of the president and vice often undertake state assignments and have reason to receive monthly salaries.



“The late Amissah Arthur’s wife did contribute to the development of education. She donated textbooks and other study materials to schools and I have no issue if we pay them month salaries.”

Kofi Akpaloo motioned that the president will have the peace of mind to undertake his duties if his wife is being paid and added that this decision will also ensure checks and balances. “Now we will know where they get their monies from and ensure accountability.”



The spouses of the president and vice president will from now onward officially enjoy salaries from the government of Ghana.



This was after the government adopted a recommendation by an emolument committee which was approved by the seventh parliament.



The new arrangement will see the spouses of the first and second gentlemen officially being paid salaries which is a departure from the previous practice of paying them allowances.