‘I see unseen hands following me’ – Oheneba Boamah reveals

Broadcaster with Power FM Oheneba Boamah Bennie

Firebrand broadcaster with Power FM Oheneba Boamah Bennie says some people are trailing him whenever he moves around town.

In a Facebook post, the host of Battleground hinted that “I sense some unseen hands following me” and asked his fans to remember him in prayers.



Oheneba Boamah Bennie, a news anchor at the Osu-based media house is a fierce critic of the Akufo-Addo government and injustice in the country.



It is not clear whether he has been threatened recently by agents of persons closed to the corridors of power.



After he was released from the Nsawam Prison recently having served a 2-week jail term for contempt of court, Oheneba stated his incarceration hasn’t tamed him at all.

“I’m not shaken. I have slept in prison and seen it all, but this hasn’t put fear in me. The truth without fear I keep saying still stands,” Bennie said in his first radio interview after incarceration.



To him , his incarceration is an attack on journalism and free speech in the country



“It is journalism that is under attack and not I, Oheneba Boamah Bennie,” he observed as he urged Ghanaian broadcasters to speak truth to power.