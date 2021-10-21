I seek to be NPP’s National chairman to serve the people – Asabee

Director General of the State Interests and Governance Authority, Stephen Asamoah Boateng

The Director General of the State Interests and Governance Authority, Stephen Asamoah Boateng (Asabee), has said that he is seeking to become the next National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in order to serve the country and also the party.

According to him, politics is about service to humanity and that is exactly what he is determined to do.



The former Member of Parliament for the Mfantsiman West stated that political power is given to people to run the country to the benefit of all.



He told journalists on Tuesday October 19 on the sidelines of the NPP delegates meeting in the Volta Region that “In politics, what you need to do is to take your time and begin to show you mean well, you have a good heart.



“The essence of wanting to win power is not just for yourselves, it is to run the country to help all of us especially the vulnerable and those who are unemployed and looking for support and also to protect everybody.

“Wanting to be the National chairman of the NPP is for the opportunity to serve the country again.



“You know my background very well, I would have become a reverend minister if it wasn’t politics.



“When I was a young man, there used to be a saying that I would be a reverend minister in the Methodist church but during the university days I drifted into politics a little bit.



“I drifted into politics not because of what I wanted, that was the revolutionary days and it was not about position, it was not about money, it was about helping solve the problems. I carried cocoa for Jerry John Rawlings in the cocoa evacuation.”