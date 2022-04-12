I set up Jospong Printing Press with GH¢3 loan from my mother – Dr Siaw-Agyemang

Founder and Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong

Dr Siaw-Agyemang says he set up printing press in 1995 to meet demand for books

I learnt marketing and negotiation skills while selling my mother’s exercise books – Dr Siaw



Volume of trade of Jospong Group of Companies worth over $4.36 billion as of 2013



Founder and Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw-Agyepong, has disclosed that he started his first company, Jospong Printing Press, with a GH¢3 loan from his mother.



Dr Siaw, who is the 5th child in a family of 17 children, said that he got the idea to set up the printing press in 1995 when he was managing his mother’s bookshop and saw a demand gap for exercise books, myjoyonline.com reports.



He added that with persistence, commitment and God’s favour he has managed the printing press efficiently and has since become one of the biggest business moguls in Ghana and the whole of the African continent.

“I learnt some valuable marketing and negotiation skills on the job while selling my mother’s exercise books on the busy streets of Accra,” is quoted to have said at the University of Health and Allied Sciences 6th Leadership Lecture Series in memory of the late President Evans Atta Mills.



The Jospong Group of Companies currently has 8 companies in other parts of Africa and the Middle East and represents 16 Chinese companies, 8 Indian companies and 5 European companies in Ghana. Its trade volume with these companies was worth U$4.36 billion as of 2013.



Some of the subsidiaries within the Jospong Group include; C A Nzema Oil, Great Consolidated Diamond, J. A. Quarry, J A Plant Pool Limited, J A Vehicle Assembly Plant, Jubilee Tractors, J A Spare parts, J S A Logistics, Royal Heritage, Contrago Trans, J W Transport Company Limited, Accra Compost Limited, Soil Services, Zoomlion Domestic Services Limited, Zoom Angola, Zoom Liberia, Zoom Togo, Zoom Equatorial Guinea, Zoom Sierra Leone, Zoom Zambia, Sierra Leone Press, Appointed Time Screen Printing, Jospong Printing Press, Pro-writing Publishing, Subah Information Solutions, Sino Africa Development, Creator Digital, Millennium Insurance, and Union Savings & Loans.



The company has executed $100 million worth of contracts with its overseas suppliers; J.A. Plant Pool has imported about 1,000 Yutong buses and 900 heavy-duty equipment and trucks into Africa. Great Consolidated Diamond Limited (GCDL), a subsidiary of Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), acquired 100% shares of Ghana Consolidated Diamonds (GCD) Limited at Akwatia in the Eastern Region at a cost of $80 million. Union Savings and Loans currently has total assets of about GHC 40 million.



Joseph Siaw-Agyepong constructed a steel plant in Ghana at a cost of more than $40 million. J.A. Plant Pool Ghana Limited is engaged in the sale, rental and leasing of earthmoving equipment, heavy-duty trucks and machinery and Yutong buses in the country presently.