I skipped a January medical review in US because of NPP – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong claims he has missed a medical appointment

Assin Central MP continues to fight with NPP Comms Director



Agyapong warns he will collapse the party with Anas videos



Kennedy Agyapong has revealed the adverse impact of happenings in the ruling party, and by extension Parliament, on his health, stating that he has had to skip a scheduled medical review late last month.



Speaking on The Dialogue show on NET2 TV on February 23, 2022, the Assin Central lawmaker said he had to return to the United States for a review following a brain surgery that he had last year.



Agyapong made the disclosure as he lamented recent events in the New Patriotic Party where he indicated he has been told to tone down on critical public utterances that should be treated internally.

He specifically threw invectives at the party’s Communications Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, with who he has recently been engaged in a public spat.



“If Buaben Asamoa speaks again, I will release Anas’ videos. The NPP leaders, I am advising them to stay away from that, no one should tell me it borders on internal matters. If you tell me that, it means I am stupid because I needed to go for review on 28th January. Today is 23rd February.



“It is your internal matters that you are not talking about that is also affecting my health. It is affecting my health. You don’t want anybody to know the problem the NPP is encountering from our own MPs. If that is the case, when I go (for the medical review), I will not come back.



He issued his stern caution: “Buaben Asamoa says his friend is Anas and Kweku Baako, if he messes with me I will release Anas’ videos. I swear to God. If the NPP are not careful and they speak, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, if you are not careful and you speak, I will bring the party down complete.”



I didn’t suffer stroke, had minor brain surgery

Agyapong late last year confirmed undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumour after he was diagnosed with the condition on the left side of his brain by a laboratory here in Accra, the Lancet Lab.



He addressed the matter in a December 30, 2021, interview with a local radio station in Assin Fosu, while on holiday in his constituency.



The vocal lawmaker and business mogul also revealed that the surgery had cost him US$283,000, dispelling widely spread rumours that he has suffered a stroke.