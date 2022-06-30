I slept better under Mahama although I criticized him more - Prof Aning

Prof. Kwesi Aning, Research director at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre

Prof. Kwesi Aning celebrates John Mahama for his tolerance

Prof. Aning reveals the best way to protect Atta Mills’ legacy from encroachment



NDC holds John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Lecture



The Faculty of Academic Affairs & Research director at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has described former President John Dramani Mahama as a tolerant person.



According to Prof. Kwesi Aning, during the John Dramani Mahama's leadership, he was able to criticize the former president and still sleep soundly hence the need for him to be celebrated.



This tolerance by John Dramani Mahama, he said improves the general security of the country as many forms and ideas of opinions are needed.

Speaking at the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Lecture for Central and Western Regions, he said,



“…I want to celebrate and salute former President John Mahama. I criticised him, and he knows it. I never spared him. But I also slept soundly.



“I criticized the former president so much that every time he came to the Kofi Annan Peacekeeping Training Centre, he said, ‘Let me see if Kwesi is there so that I can recognise him, so he doesn’t criticise me’. So, thank you very much.”



Professor Aning stressed on the need for transparent, participatory governance stating that it is essential for the public to engage with, question, and hold elected officials accountable.



Prof. Aning admonished the J.E.A. Mills Memorial Heritage board to compile every piece of information about Professor Mills in writing to serve as knowledge creation and dissemination.

“It is essential and crucial that these writings serve as the foundation for knowledge creation and dissemination, as doing so will be the best way to protect his legacy from encroachment.



“Secondly, the fight to appropriate Professor Mills’ legacy has already started, and their persistent deliberate efforts as misrepresenting and misinterpreting his words,” myjoyoneline.com quoted Prof. Aning.



