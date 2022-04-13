I sold my father’s house, furniture and more for drugs – IT Expert serving jail term speaks

Kwaku Gardiner

Kwaku Gardiner a product of the Achimota School and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) is currently serving a two-year jail term in Prison.

His crime?



He was a drug addict who was arrested in a swoop by officials of the Ghana Police Service.



Kwaku Gardiner tells Crime Check TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com that he had to sell his father’s house he left for him in order to raise money to buy cocaine because he could not go a day without it.



“I’m an addict to high intake which means I consume more stuff. This means I have to buy more in grams. I don’t buy pinches, boosters, no. I buy enough so that I stay away from the ghetto because of rampant Police chasing,” he said.

“I sold my father’s house and I was living in my house. Even at my house, I sold all my furniture and everything in my kitchen. I always found a way of making my wife understand until everything got was sold.



One day I had to sit her down and tell her my story and why I sold everything. It was after that I got arrested,” he said in an interview with Crime Check TV.



Kwaku Gardiner says he’s now a changed man and after serving his tenure in prison, he will not go back to doing drugs.



He used the opportunity to apologize to his wife and two children for his waywardness and promised that things will get better when he is out of prison.