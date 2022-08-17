I stand for unity – Alan Kyerematen reacts to Hopeson Adorye’s ‘Dombo’ comment

Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen

Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen has reacted to the comments made by Hopeson Adorye during the ‘Aduru Wo So' health walk organized in Kumasi in support of him.

Alan Kyerematen said though he appreciates the gesture of the thousands of New Patriotic Party (NPP) folks who showed genuine support for what he stands for, he is gravely concerned about the brouhaha that Adorye’s comments have created.



In a statement, the minister, who has been tipped as one of the leading candidates to be the flagbearer of the NPP, added that he will never support any action that will lead to division in the party.



“My attention has been drawn to disturbing headlines and discussions in the media in respect of comments made by Mr. Hopeson Adorye after a peaceful health walk organized by individuals from all walks of life, in particular sympathizers of our great party, NPP, in the city of Kumasi on August 13th, 2022.



"I understand, with great concern, that the unintended consequences of these comments have generated strong reactions from different sections of the Ghanaian public, with the potential of creating divisions within the rank and file of our Party, at a crucial time in its history.



“I stand for unity! It is important that we all fight what seems to be emerging as a dangerous trend in our body politic in Ghana, of using misinformation and propaganda in instigating disunity along ethnic, religious and political lines,” parts of the statement read.

He further stated that all the founding fathers of the party have contributed a lot to the growth of the party and that the contributions of all of them cannot be diminished.



He added that the party folks must unite and help the government find a solution to the economic challenges the country is facing today.



Read the full statement below:







You can also watch the latest episode of People&Places here:





Watch the latest GhanaWeb Special below:



