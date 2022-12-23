I stole mobile phones, sold fake diamonds to satisfy my drug addiction – Reformed Addict

File Photo

Michael Dawson, a young man in his 40s, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation, has narrated how addiction to drugs, nearly cost him his life.

From pickpocketing to shoplifting of mobile phones to other crimes, he said these experiences are nothing but terrible incidents full of regrets.



Mr. Dawson admitted to trafficking drugs to neighbouring countries such as Ivory Coast and others.



Michael Dawson said he had also traveled nine times to different foreign counties, including Spain, Malaysia, Portugal, Holland, and Brazil by ship to seek greener pastures but all failed.



Through unapproved ways of travelling abroad, I have gone to prison more than four times, he told Kwabena Agaypong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



Michael Dawson also narrated his experience of how he used black magic to steal mobile phones from some top mobile phone shops in Accra.,



According to him, he snatched phones from people, and others were blamed and assaulted for what he did.

Dawson said he also took his exploits to Kumasi to steal phones so he could sell them to satisfy his drug addiction.



”I could steal 13 phones in a day and sell them just so I could sell them to buy drugs and satisfy my addiction,” he said.



He said it took the intervention of Chosen Rehab for him to go through rehabilitation.



He added that he was into the sale of fake diamonds just so he could buy drugs.



One of his regrets in life, he said, was when he stole a mobile phone, and another person was blamed and accused and beaten to a pulp.