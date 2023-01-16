I stoned Major Mahama – Second accused tells court

The deceased, Major Mahama

The 2nd Accused person in the case in which some 14 persons are standing trial for the death of Military Officer Major Maxwell Mahama has told the court that he threw a stone at the late soldier.

Bernard Asamoah, an Okada rider said, before that incident when he was charged, he had not been involved in any other criminal case.



The 22-year-old who is currently mounting his defence to the charges of conspiracy and murder said the statement taken from him by the police did not reflect what he told them.

He also told the court that he panicked before the police when he was threatened to speak the truth.



Asamoah is the second accused person after William Baah to open a defence before the High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu, a Justice of the Supreme Court sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge.