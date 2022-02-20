I stopped you from siphoning fuel from Jubilee House - Abronye DC 'fights' A Plus

Abronye DC is the Bono Chairman of the NPP

Abronye DC granted GHC100,000 bail

A Plus petitions IGP to investigate Abronye DC



Abronye DC claims John Mahama planning coup



Kwame Baffoe, a.k.a Abronye DC, the controversial and outspoken Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono region, has bragged about how he stopped musician-turned-political activist, Kwame A Plus, from continuously pilfering fuel from the Jubilee House.



According to Abronye DC, A Plus is a chain weed smoker who was also in the business of stealing fuel from the presidency.



He added that it is part of the reasons A Plus feels so pained, hence his attacks on him.

Earlier, Kwame A Plus petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate Abronye DC over his widely popular comments made from a radio show, where he claimed that the former president, John Dramani Mahama, has, among others, been in talks with a terrorist group, Al Qaeda, to mastermind a coup in the country.



“In a fragile democracy such as our beloved country, these sorts of allegations should not be allowed to foster. It, is, therefore, my hope that your good office will investigate these claims to establish their veracity: and if it turns out that the claims are without basis, further hope that your good office will institute criminal charges against Kwame Baffoe the publication of false news or offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace,” portions of A Plus’ petition on his Facebook page said.



But reacting to the petition in a video shared by Dowona TV on Facebook, a displeased Kwame Baffoe threw unprintable invectives at the political activist, claiming that he has only come out to make such wild claims against him because he is hyper from smoking weed.



He further stated that if the IGP is concerned about things happening in the country, then his attention should be drawn to the fact that Kwame A Plus was in the business of siphoning fuel the Jubilee House, a practice he helped in stopping.



“I learned some weed smoker has also petitioned the IGP to investigate me for saying Mahama was involved in the embezzlement of some US$15 million. Did you know that if you had told Mahama about this petition, he would have stopped you since it's dangerous? Because the issue is already under investigation.

“I'm the one who went to the President, and told him that my investigations have concluded that you're taking free fuel from the Castle. I told the President that this is not what we promised Ghanaians so we must stop him, and the President gave me the green light. So, in case, you don't know, I'm telling you today, A Plus, you're a thief,” he claimed.



Earlier, Abronye DC had found himself on the wrong side of the law but was released on a GHC100,000 bail with two sureties.



Watch his full video here:



