I support Bawumia but kick against ‘it’s the turn of a Northerner’ argument – NPP Elder

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Former Principal of the Bolgatanga Technical University (formerly Bolgatanga Polytechnic) and an Elder of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region, Mr Robert Ajene has kicked against the argument by some persons within the NPP that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia deserves to be the flagbearer of the NPP for the 2024 general elections merely because it is the turn of the northern divide within the party to lead the party.

He asserted that the flagbearership position befits Dr Bawumia because of his demonstrated competence and service to the party.



“It’s not a question of your turn but it’s a question of distinguished services, a question of capability, a question of competence…Somebody was saying somewhere that now it’s the turn for the North.



"I don’t agree with those schools of thought. It’s not a turn for anybody. We say go and pass the exams, we don’t say it’s my turn, pass me.

"It’s a defeatist approach to say it’s the turn of somebody from the North,” he said in an interview with Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM recently.



The celebrated educationist, who has not hidden his bias for Dr Bawumia, noted that Dr Bawumia is the NPP’s best bet as it seeks to win a third conservative term ( break the 8) for the first time since 1993.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia faces fierce competition from former Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten and maverick MP for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and several others.