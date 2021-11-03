I support anti-LGBTQ+ bill - Ex-LGBTQ+ community member

Aaron Adjetey Akrong was speaking on GhanaWeb TV's The Lowdown show

Aaron Adjetey Akrong, an ex-member of the LGBTQ+ community, has said that he is in support of the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill before parliament for deliberation to be passed into law.

Aaron, who used to identify himself as gay made known his endorsement of the bill on GhanaWeb TV's The Lowdown hosted by Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei.



According to the ex-LGBTQ+ community member, he supports the bill and believes it’s in the right direction.



“I support the bill. In a sense that the LGBTQ+ community is a people who have rights and need to be loved and accepted but then again, what happens to someone who was not born gay because some believe it is genetic. What happens to those who became gay because of needs, rape, and through other unnatural means?” Aaron asked.



Buttressing his point, Aaron Adjetey explained that the bill will help victims of rape in the LGBTQ+ community be set free citing the sixteen boys who were raped by their male teacher in Kulpi Senior High School last October.

“The bill though a bit harsh, there are rules and regulations in life. Innocent people will suffer without the rules and regulations in this bill. For instance, there was a story about sixteen students being raped by their teacher. These boys were not born gay but have been victimised. So the bill, when passed to the law will help such victims,” Aaron Adjetey added.



Watch the interview below from the 14th-minute :



