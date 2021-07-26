I support anti-LGBTQ+ bill as a Christian, human rights lawyer - Madina MP

Francis-Xavier Sosu is Madina MP and also a human rights lawyer

Francis-Xavier Sosu has clarified his stance on a Private members' Bill aimed at criminalizing the activities of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, LGBTQ+.

The Madina Member of Parliament last week made comments calling for challenges in the bill to be addressed and for Ghana to be ready to face the economic consequences that may arise from passing such a law.



His views on the poistion of the Speaker of Parlaiment on the issue and comments such as 10 year custodial sentence the bill proposed being highhanded and unresonable attracted some public backlash.



One of which was from former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, who described the Madnina MP's stance as "courageous, fooolishly courageous," stressing that most of his constituents will oppose his pronouncements on the issue.



In a Facebook post published late Sunday, July 25, Sosu clarified that he was in support of the bill as a Christian and as a human rights lawyer.



“Following the introduction of Private Member’s Bill titled: The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021, from eight colleague Members of Parliament, there has been varied opinions and misleading reportage about my comments which have been completely taken out of context.



“It appears to me that many people have wrongly judged me when they have neither read the bill nor listened fully to the interviews I granted TV3 and Metro TV in Parliament on Friday, 23rd July, 2021 on the subject matter.

"I have seen and read how many have taken the issues out of context to imply that I am not in support of the bill and that I am even against the Right Hon. Speaker on this Bill.



“For the avoidance of doubt, I am not against The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021 and I am not and will never be an advocate for gay rights although I have been a leading Human Rights advocate for over 10 years and counting.



"As President for Youth for Human Rights Africa, I have had several invitations to be a gay rights advocate but turned all of them down. This is because my personal beliefs as a Christian are against that position and the collective aspirations of the people I represent as a Member of Parliament is against this position as well.



"I believe in the position that, there is no human rights in homosexuality or lesbianism and all its variance now collectively known as LGBTQ+. I have made this position clear throughout my human rights activism and everyone can cross-check that.



"Both in my law practice and human rights advocacy, this position has been clear. If in doubt get the full videos from TV3 and Metro TV to properly understand my position. I also have immense previous records and public positions on this matter,” his rejoinder on the issue read in part.



LGBTQ bill; when the dust settles, reason shall prevail over emotions - Francis Xavier Sosu writes