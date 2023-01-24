I support him with all my heart – Reverend Owusu Bempah backs Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential bid

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International has declared support for Kennedy Agyapong in his bid to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.

Reverend Owusu Bempah said on Oman FM that he shares a special bond with Kennedy Agyapong and that he cannot turn his back on him.



He explained that the relationship between him and Kennedy Agyapong goes beyond the boundaries of politics which enjoins him to give his unalloyed support to the Assin Central MP who is seeking elevation to the presidency.



He noted that Kennedy Agyapong has been of immense support to him and that he will back his bid to lead the NPP and also lead Ghana.



Reverend Owusu Bempah added that the doors of his church are opened to politicians across the various divide who will visit his church but Kennedy Agyapong holds a special place in his heart.



“Beyond politics, he is my father and brother. I’m speaking from my heart, no one in the NPP has supported me more than Kennedy Agyapong. If he wants to contest as flagbearer, why shouldn’t I support him. I can’t turn my back to him. Our friendship goes beyond politics. I support everything he does except something that might negatively affect human beings.

“Even with that I will just advice him on that but for something that will help the country, family and individuals, I support him with all my heart. I pray that his vision will be realized. I welcome anyone who welcomes me. Any politician who comes to church will be welcomed but we will pray to God to show us who deserves to be president.



“I welcome everyone but indoors, we will pray for whoever God picks to lead the country. If any politician visits my church tomorrow, it shouldn’t create any issue. As we speak, I know what God has revealed to me but I won’t say it. I know many politicians including NDC members will come to my church and our doors are always opened for them,” he said.



Reverend Owusu Bempah also disclosed that God has revealed to him the winner of the 2024 elections but he will not announce it publicly due to past experiences.



He also disclosed knowing the winner of the NPP presidential primaries but that he will keep that to his chest.



"Prophesying elections is a special gift from God. For 2024, I won’t make my prophesy public. I will speak to the winner in private and communicate to him the wishes of God. I know the person who will win the 2024 elections but unlike previous years, I won’t say it publicly.

He issued a caveat that his support for Kennedy Agyapong should not be seen as an endorsement of his candidature but rather a declaration of support for a good step being taking by his good friend.



He, however, has no issue with people who will interpret his statement to be an endorsement of Kennedy Agyapong.



“I know the person who will win the NPP primaries but I won’t say it publicly. I have not endorsed Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen and Bawumia but I have a personal relationship with Kennedy Agyapong. He treats me very special” he said.



Reverend Owusu Bempah’s claim comes on the back of a visit by Kennedy Agyapong to his church on Sunday, January 22, 2023.