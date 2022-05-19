I support the transformation of Achimota Forest into an Eco-Park – Baako

Transforming portions of the Achimota Forest into an eco-park will not affect the integrity of the reserve – Baako

I'm irritated by 'the hypocrisy, the selective amnesia' on Achimota eco-park proposal – Baako



Declassifying portions of Achimota Forest endangers the reserve – Minority



The editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, has said that he fully supports the proposal of the government to transform portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve into an eco-park.



Kweku Baako said that the forest cannot be left bare but should be transformed into a tourist attraction to raise revenue for the country.



Speaking in a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, he added that claims by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that transforming a portion of the forest would endanger the reserve are false because other countries have done it with the right technology.

"I support that project (Achimota eco-park); you can't leave the forest in its neutral self all the time; portions of it can be used for those things we call eco-tourism without destroying the ecological integrity of the forest; it can be done.



"I think it has not been explained well that you can do such things without them affecting the ecological system with the right expertise and the needed technology; if you go to Kenya and other countries, they have done the same," he said in Twi.



He reiterated that the proposal to transform the forest into an eco-pack was not bad, adding that he is irritated by "the hypocrisy, (and) the selective amnesia" of some members of the NDC because they had a similar plan to transform the forest.



Meanwhile, the minority caucus in Parliament has bemoaned the decision of the government to declassify portions of the Achimota Forest.



According to the minority, even though the government has said that only portions of the Achimota land were declassified as a reserve, using it for other purposes will eventually affect the forest's integrity.

"… Achimota Forest is the only existing greenbelt in Ghana's capital city, Accra, and any decision on that land should either add more ecological value to it or enhance its present value. Any decision by the government to reclassify it as a commercial/residential zone, even if only a part of it, will not serve the ecological value effect but, on the contrary, jeopardize the essence of the forest as a reserved area and will open it up to further abuse and non-ecological use," a statement by the minority read.







Watch the latest episode of People&Places below:







