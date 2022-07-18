I supported John Boadu but God knows best - Wontumi breaks silence

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, NPP Ashanti Region Chairman

John Boadu defeated

Chairman Wontumi pledges to work with newly elected executives



NPP elects new national executives



The Ashanti Region Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, has said he is ready to work with the newly elected executives to ‘break the 8’ in the next general elections.



According to him, even though he campaigned against the new-elected General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong (JFK), he believes God knows what is good for the party hence the reason Justin Kodua Frimpong came out victorious.



In a letter to JFK after the National Annual Delegates’ Conference, he said he accepts the outcome of the results.

“God knows what is good for our dear party, I supported JB but the delegates in their own wisdom chose you. We look forward to working hard so that together we can ‘Break The 8’ may God bless you and once again CONGRATULATIONS to you and the NPP for a successful election from Chairman Wontumi to JFK,” 3news.com quoted.



NPP delegates over the weekend voted out John Boadu as the General Secretary for JFK.



One individual who was championing John Boadu's bid to be in office for the third time was Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti regional chairman.



Prior to the national delegates conference at the Accra Sports Stadium, Chairman Wontumi led all the regional chairmen of the party to endorse John Boadu to secure a third term as the General Secretary.



He also in an interview categorically stated that John Boadu's position as the General Secretary was "non-negotiable".

"Anybody who wants to contest John Boadu, then the person wants to pay school fees; he will be in debt," a confident Chairman Wontumi said.



Despite all these attempts, John Boadu lost his seat as he polled 2,524 votes while JFK polled 2,837.







NYA/BOG