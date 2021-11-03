‘I suspect Dampare is being manipulated by politicians' – Agalga on Sosu-Police saga

James Agalga is MP for Builsa South

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, James Agalga, has said he suspects that Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, is being manipulated by some politicians.



Agalga’s views are with respect to the conduct of the Police in handling the back and forth around the attempted arrest of the MP for Madina Francis-Xavier Sosu.



GhanaWeb monitored submissions he made on Accra-based Citi TV’s Face To Face show that aired on November 2, 2021.



“When the IGP took over office, I sounded a word of caution that we expected him to be professional and that he should not open himself up to manipulation by politicians.”

Asked if he believed Dampare was being manipulated, he responded: “I suspect so, I can smell a rat. I can smell a rat. The manner of withdrawal and interdiction of Hon. Sosu’s bodyguard makes me smell the rat.”







He had earlier in the interview stressed that the Police chief was being overzealous in his actions going on to describe the Police’s row with Parliament as the first major gaffe committed by Dampare.



“I think this is the first major gaffe of the IGP, Dr. Dampare and I want to send a word of caution that he should not be overzealous. I should think (he is overzealous) in these circumstances I think he is being overzealous,” he said on the Face To Face show.



“And he needs to understand that the democratic dispensation that we all are very happy to embrace does not allow the police themselves to also behave as if they are above the law.



“Just as we are being told in the face that Members of Parliament are not above the law, I want to remind him that the Police Service itself owes its existence to the 1992 Constitution,” he continued.