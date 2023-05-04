I think the Holy Spirit will come down – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited the Church of Pentecost

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia appears to be very expectant of the outcome of a soon-to-be-held conference for politicians scheduled to be hosted by the Church of Pentecost.

The event which is billed from the 14th to 16th of June this year will see a host of politicians gather for a conference to discuss various issues of political relevance.



Speaking at the 46th session of the General Council Meeting of the Church of Pentecost at Gomoa Fetteh on Wednesday, May 4, 2023, Dr. Bawumia, while commending the church for its contributions towards national development and peace in the nation, also highlighted the scheduled event in a humorous manner, much to the amusement of everyone.



“It has come to my notice that from 14th to 16th June this year, you will also be hosting a conference for politicians. I think the Holy Spirit will come down on that that day,” he said.



Meanwhile, Dr. Bawumia has hinted to some members of the majority caucus, of his intentions to contest for the flagbearership position on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



This comes after the party announced the opening of nominations for the flagbearship slot contest which will begin on May 26 and end on June 24, 2023.



The New Patriotic Party has scheduled its presidential primaries for November 2023.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s inclusion in the NPP presidential candidate race brings the official number of people who have declared their intentions to contest to nine.



They include the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; the former Minister of Food and Agric, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie; Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; former MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey; and a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.



