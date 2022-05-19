I thought E-Levy was enough to solve Ghana's problems, why Agyapa deal again? - Ablakwa to Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta

Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa wants government to admit to its failure to provide Ghanaians with the milk and honey it promised.

According to him, after piling heaps of burden on the citizens with the introduction of E-Levy, the government has no shame by seeking to rob the people again with its insatiable attempt to reintroduce the botched Agyapa deal.



Last week, the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, advocated for a re-look at the controversial Agyapa Royalties Agreement, instead of abandoning it.



Mr Ofori-Atta said the deal must be taken through the appropriate process in order to make it work because it could reduce the country’s debt exposure.



Speaking during a press briefing to announce details of the African Development Bank 2022 Annual General Meeting on Thursday, the Finance Minister who hinted of the President's approval, explained that the Agyapa deal “is not about whether the monetization of mineral royalties or listing of the company is bad or good, it is good because that is how you raise resources.”



“The question is the process of doing that. If we have a problem with the process, let’s articulate it, let’s cure it, but let us not drop something that would be good for us and reduce our debt exposure....



“My mind is still there. I know the President has mentioned something about that,” he said.

Reacting to this on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, Okudzeto Ablakwa described the NPP government as a bunch of insensitive politicians.



"I thought the Finance Minister during his frantic efforts to see to the passage of the E-levy said Ghana's problem will ultimately be solved once the E-levy comes into force."



"Why are they trying to engage Ghanaians on this Agyapa deal again. They should understand that Ghanaians have suffered enough and will not countenance further any form of hardship that will seem to be fleecing the country's coffers," he said.



To him, the Minority remains opposed to the Agyapa deal and will ensure that it does not see the light of the day when it is brought to parliament again.



"Enough is enough, the Akufo-Addo government cannot make the country their cash cow for their failed and abysmal performance as a government," he added.