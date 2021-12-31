I thought closure gap between majority, minority would have been a basis for negotiation – Joe Wise

Military men moving to the floor of parliament

First year of 8th Parliament has been a turbulent one – Osei Owusu

Parties outside parliament are holding the house hostage – Joe Wise



Closeness of majority and minority has rather made this difficult – Osei Owusu



1st Deputy Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, has said he hoped the closed gap between the majority (138) and minority (137) groups in parliament would have been a basis for negotiation.



Speaking in an interview with TV3, the deputy speaker said the closeness has rather made negotiation in the house very difficult.



“This parliament has been a turbulent one, it has been a learning curve. This is my fourth as a member of parliament, this is the first time we have had a parliament that is so close between the majority and the minority caucuses.

“In a way, I have learned differently. Rather than members of parliament, the caucuses rather being deeply engaged – this situation has led to parties outside practically holding parliament hostage,” he said.



“I have learnt differently, it has become a major learning curve for some of us who were thinking that the closeness of the caucuses would become a major source of collaboration, we have been clearly proved wrong,” he stressed.



He, also, disclosed that there have been suggestions for the majority and minority to share the leadership of parliament but this would work.



“Some of my colleges previously, in reviewing the standing orders made some suggestions about sharing the leadership parliament. We have all come to a conclusion that given the stands of our respective political parties it would not work because the parties outside would not permit members of parliament to make decisions based on their experiences and their own knowledge but rather the entrenched position from outside," he said