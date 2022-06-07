I told my daughter not to eat, drink anything her father gives her – Mother of ‘ritual-killing’ victim

Evelyn Kemeh, mother of an 11-year- old girl who was to be used for money rituals

Mother of 11-year-old girl allegedly taken to herbalist for money rituals speaks out

I suspected foul play when her father asked to meet her, Evelyn Kemeh



CID takes over ‘ritual-killing’ dad’s case



The mother of the 11-year-old girl, whose father was allegedly going to kill for a money ritual at Oyibi Kom, a suburb of Accra, Evelyn Kemeh, has said that she suspected foul play when the father asked to meet his daughter.



According to her, she even warned her daughter not to eat, drink or do anything unusual if her father asks her to, and to scream for help if he tries forcing her to do something.



Speaking in a GBC interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Evelyn Kemeh said the victim even joked about her father going to use her for a money ritual after she was warned to be cautious.



“So, last week Tuesday at 10 pm, he (the father of the victim) called and said his friend who stays abroad will be returning, so he wants him to take her daughter’s cloth size so he can sew some clothes for her. He added that he would pick her daughter up from school on Thursday, at noon. He immediately asked if my daughter wasn’t Yaa, I replied yes she is, and he then hanged up.

“In my head, I wondered why he would say he wanted to pick my daughter up from school on Thursday at noon and if she wasn’t Yaa but I ignored it,’ she said. I discussed it with my daughter and asked her what was her take on the matter the first thing the daughter said was, [is he going to use me for money rituals,] and we both laughed,” Evelyn Kemah said in Twi.



She added that “On Friday, he called, he wanted his sister to pick her up so they meet at Amasaman, and I said no problem but cautioned my daughter not to eat or drink anything given to her by her dad. I also told her not to remove her clothes for her measurement but if they insist, please scream and say your dad wants to use you for money rituals.”



Meanwhile, Evans Oppong, the man at the centre of the alleged money ritual case, has had his case taken over by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.



The case, which was being handled by the Adentan Divisional Police Command, according to myjoyonline.com, has since been transferred to the Police CID.



The report further indicated that the CID is currently reviewing evidence gathered so far for possible prosecution.



This follows an earlier arrest of the suspect after a video shared by one herbalist, Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr. went viral.

