I turned down several invitations to be gay rights advocate - Lawyer Sosu

Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu

The Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has revealed that he refused to accept invitations from members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) community to be their advocate.



The reason for turning down such roles, he said, was his Christian belief and the fact that the people he represents in parliament are against the activities of LGBTQ+.



He emphasized that he will never be an advocate for LGBTQ+ despite being a leading advocate for human rights in the country for the past 10 years.



“As President for Youth for Human Rights Africa, I have had several invitations to be a gay rights advocate but turned all of them down. This is because my personal beliefs as a Christian are against that position and the collective aspirations of the people I represent as a Member of Parliament is against this position as well," he said.

"I am not and will never be an advocate for gay rights although I have been a leading Human Rights advocate for over 10 years and counting," he stressed.



His comment comes on the back of claims that he is in favour of the activities of gays and lesbians in the country after granting an interview on TV3 and Metro TV on the new LGBTQ+ bill to be laid before parliament.



The legal luminary said his views shared on the subject were taken out of context. The human rights lawyer had earlier said the passing of the anti-gay bill into law will have a toll on Ghana internationally.



He said, “Not only will it be a recipe for chaos, [but] it could derail the country in several ways as well.”



