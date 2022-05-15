I used the money for the campaign, I didn’t embezzle PNC funds – Apasera

David Apasera is the PNC flagbearer

Two PNC executives sacked

Janet Nabila cannot sack me, Janet Nabila



PNC executives accused of embezzling GH¢1.7m



The 2020 flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), David Apasera, has stated that he used the party’s funds for campaigning during the 2020 general elections in essence denying all allegations of embezzlement leveled against him by the party’s General Secretary, Janet Nabila.



General Secretary of the PNC, Janet Nabila, disclosed at a press conference last Thursday that David Apasera and their National Chairman, Moses Danibaah had been sacked by the party.



David Apasera and Moses Danibaah were suspended earlier by the party over allegations of misconduct and embezzlement of party funds amounting to GH¢1.7 million.

David Apasera noted that the allegations are not true.



In a Citi News interview, he said, “For whatever we raised, this is the first time everybody knew the amount we raised and the first time it was lodged in the party account, and the first time every officer of the party presented a program and a budget that was funded. This money was for the campaign, and it wasn’t meant for anything else. I applied it, and it was disbursed by the treasurer, which everyone knew about.”



“The treasurer gave an account at the first NEC meeting, everybody applauded it. Janet only objected to one thing [and that was about the filing fees],” he said.



Mr. Apasera further noted that Janet Nabila is also a suspended executive thus cannot suspend him.



“Janet Nabila is no longer the General Secretary, she has been suspended. The Greater Accra Regional Chairman has been suspended. The General Secretary has been suspended, and so they have no locus to call themselves NEC members,” he said, stressing that his supposed suspension is null and void.