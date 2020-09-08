General News

'I used to be a rapper, attended Coachella' – Kwame ‘Dr UN’ Fordjour brags

Dr Kwame Owusu Fordjour

Self-acclaimed diplomat and global ambassador, Dr Kwame Owusu Fordjour says his lyrical prowess has granted him the audience to attend the popular Coachella music festival in the United States.

Fordjour has been a topic of discussion since last weekend after checks revealed how he managed to pull off a scam with his alleged association to the United Nations (UN) as a global ambassador.



Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio, Dr Kwame Fordjour said: “I do international music, compose, write music and I’ve been around the world and back. I’ve also done songs that relate to Kofi Annan and I’ve been to Coachella in California of the United States.”



Dr UN, as he’s now known, organised an award ceremony under the pretense of working with the United Nations and being an ambassador for the organisation. At a grand ceremony in Accra, he awarded Ghanaian personalities with citations, medallions and trophies for what he says are monumental achievements in their various fields.



Notable names and personalities in Ghana’s entertainment, education and media landscape who were caught up in the scam as victims were Hiplife musician, Sarkodie, media personality, Berla Mundi, Hip Hop rapper, D-Black, Deputy Health Minister, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye among others.

The United Nations Office in Ghana on its part has disassociated itself from an award scheme purported to be associated with the United Nations and the Kofi Annan Foundation.



The UN office on Monday, September 8, 2020 in a public disclaimer stated that the UN, neither in Ghana, nor anywhere else, had any affiliation with the Blueprint Global Challenge Awards, nor with the organization (Blueprint Mission), nor its personnel in any way, shape or form.



The statement which was issued by the National Information Officer, Madam Cynthia Prah from the Department of Global Communications, UN Information Centre in Accra explained that all genuine UN notices followed strict rules and procedures, and were announced or published on its website portal.



The organisation also urged the public to access genuine information by visiting the relevant UN Agencies’ websites or the UN Ghana website.

