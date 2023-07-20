I used to carry crabs from Anloga Market to Afram Plains to sell – Keta MP

Privileged to be able to now drive in his own cars, and walk in the highest corridors of power today, the Member of Parliament for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, is still guided by his humble upbringing.

Narrating the stories about his early years of life while growing up in Anlo-Afiadenyigba in the Volta Region, he said although his parents were teachers, life not rosy for him in the least.



For instance, he said, he had to walk a 3-mile journey to school every day barefoot.



Also, Kwame Gakpey told GhanaWeb’s Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese that to survive and support his mother, he had to trade in selling crabs at a point.



He recounted how those trading years took him from Anloga to places like the Afram Plains.



“I was going into even petty trading where I have to take crabs from Anloga Market all the way to Afram Plains in the 90s where my mom, though a teacher, would go into such trades, and I would follow her. And we would have to go to such places as Nkawkaw, Afram Plains, Kwesi Fante, Maame Krobo, those days… it was a good business,” he said.

Kwame Gakpey also recounted other stories about his life in the interview on GhanaWeb TV’s Humble Beginnings series on GhanaWeb Special with Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese.



Watch the full interview below:







AE/OGB