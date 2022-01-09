‘I used to waste time and energy on my enemies’ – Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has indicated that he is at peace with his status quo.



He said unlike previously, he no longer has the time and the energy to waste on his political enemies.



“I used to waste time & energy on my enemies; I don't have time for them again. I am happy,” he tweeted.



Koku Anyidoho said in a post on his Twitter page on January 7, 2022, that seem to show appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his commitment to complete the refurbishment of the Asomdwee Park, which is currently the resting place of the late former President John Evans Atta Mills.

Koku Anyidoho mentioned in his tweet that the Atta Mills Institute (AMI) which he founded and is the Chief Executive Officer of was doing well.



“Atta-Mills Institute is growing from strength to strength in the name of the Lord,” he said



The founder of AMI share a picture of the Asomdwee Park saying: “This is what Asomdwee Park will look like when President Akufo-Addo finishes construction & commissions”



